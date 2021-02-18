Anupama Parameswaran Turns 25: A Look At 'Premam' Actor's 5 Best Roles So Far

Anupama Parameswaran made her acting debut in 2015 with the Malayalam movie 'Premam'. She later went on to act in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. She made her Tamil acting debut in Dhanush's 'Kodi'. She forayed into Telugu movies with Nitiin's 'A Aa'. 'Natasaarvabhowma' marks her acting debut in Kannada. Anupama Parameswaran's birthday falls on February 18. As Anupama turns 25 today, let's take a look at 5 of her memorable roles in the movies.

Here's a look at Anupama Parameswaran's movies

Premam (2015)

The 2015 coming of age romantic movie directed by Anwar Rasheed was a blockbuster hit in the South. The movie was loved by the masses and various scenes from the movie were also recreated by the fans. Anupama plays the role of Mary George, David George's (played by Nivin Pauly) first crush. She also played the same role as Suma in the 2016 Telugu remake starring Naga Chaitanya. Here's a look at the song that captures Mary and David's story from the 2015 Malayalam movie 'Premam':

Sathamanam Bhavati (2017)

A Telugu family drama revolving around the themes of 'midlife crisis', 'traditional v/s modern life', Sathamanan Bhavati is a family entertainer. Anupama plays the role of Nithya, opposite Sharwanand Myneni. Here's a song from the movie that speaks about happiness around one's family:

Rakshasudu (2019)

This psychological thriller movie is the remake of 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. Bellamkoda Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran play leads in the film. Anupama plays the role of Krishnaveni, a school teacher who helps Arun Kumar (played by Srinivas) in finding the serial killer and eventually falls in love with him. Take a look at the song 'Chinni Chinni' that gives us a glimpse of the lead couple's story in the film:

Natasaarvabhowma (2019)

This movie marks Anupama's debut in the Kannada movie industry. She plays the role of Shruti, a Junior Lawyer and Puneeth Rajkumar's love interest. The supernatural action-comedy received overall positive views from the audience and critics.

Maniyarayile Ashokan (2020)

This Malayalam film works around Ashokan's (played by Jacob Gregory) to get married. The movie is a slice-of-life comedy-drama that leaves the audience with a happy ending. Anupama played the role of Shyama and also made her assistant directorial debut with this film. Dulquer Salmaan and Nazariya Nazim appear in cameo roles in the film.

Anupama Parameswaran's movies have been loved by the masses, be it a small role in movies like 'James & Alice' or lead in films like 'Krishnarjuna Yudham'. The actor is slated to appear in Kuruppu and Thalli Pogathey. She was last seen in the Netflix short film Freedom at Midnight.

