'FCUK' Movie Review: Netizens Praise Jagapathi Babu's Performance In Latest Telugu Movie

The Telugu movie FCUK was one of the most awaited releases of this year. The bold and unique title, striking promos made sure that the movie stays in the buzz before its release. The trailer of the movie had been received well too. The movie premiered last week for the audience and has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics. After its release, the movie was also trending all over social media. A lot of people took to their Twitter handle to talk about the movie. Here is a look at the FCUK movie review by netizens on Twitter.

FCUK movie review by netizens

The movie was made available for viewers on Youtube 24 hours after its theatrical release. Several users praised the concept. One of the netizens mentioned, “Our jaggu Bhai's latest movie has released in YouTube within 24 hours seems like interesting” The movie features popular South Indian actor Jagapathi Babu in one of the lead roles. His fans have liked the movie and have showered praises for the movie on Twitter. One of the users liked the entry of Jagapathi Babu in the movie. The movie has earned praises for its subject and story from many users. Several users praised the movie and called it a super and exciting watch. Here is a look at some of the FCUK Telugu movie review by netizens.

FCUK review

Super movie please watch

Chala message vundi movie lo ..@IamJagguBhai what a acting sir 👏👏👏#fcuk https://t.co/OiYypjkSbW pic.twitter.com/21Xi87iIIw — Subhan Tarak (@smsubhani1381) February 15, 2021

#FCUK movie super sir @IamJagguBhai

You performance is next level 😍😍 — Sai(𝙾-𝚅𝙴) (@SaiBalayya) February 15, 2021

Our jaggu Bhai's latest movie has released in YouTube within 24 hours seems like interesting @IamJagguBhai #FcukMovie https://t.co/f9WSayRsgU — 🆂🆄🅼🅰🅽🆃🅷 🆅🅰🆁🅼🅰 (@SUMANTH__VARMA) February 14, 2021

One of the netizens tweeted, “#fcukmovie @IamJagguBhai @Ammu_Abhirami Brilliant Movie Just Watched #Father #Chitti #Uma #Karthik Assal Bore Kottaledu Movie Please Watch The Film All Telugu Movie Lovers” Several users have highlighted that the movie is too lengthy. One of the users mentioned that the movie tests the patience of a viewer. The user, however, praised the concept but said that the screenplay and execution have failed. While highlighting the runtime of FCUK movie, one user mentioned that it is the only negative point of the movie. In his FCUK review, he showered praises on the screenplay, background music and performances by the actors.

FCUK Telugu movie review

FCUK Review: Family entertainer movie. Positive @Ammu_Abhirami, Jagabhathi babu top notch performance, Dialogues, Superb screenplay, BGM,character writting. Only Negative movie length it's nearly 3 hrs. Overall one time decent watchable movie. Only for matured audiences pic.twitter.com/ILyV7N18KQ — Vinodh Kumar G (@Vinothecreator) February 16, 2021

#FcukMovie -Tests our Patience at most of d times.Lengthy Runtime is d main drawback here #Vidyasagar's concept looks good on paper but his Screenplay, Execution completely failed from the Start.Except for #JagapathiBabu's Characterization rest looks nothing new



STAY AWAY!

1.5/5 — 𝙼𝙱 (@Harshatweetz) February 14, 2021

Jagapathi Babu's FCUK movie

The movie is helmed by Vidyasagar Raju. The plot of FCUK movie primarily revolves around the four lead characters Father, Chitti, Umaa and Karthik, thus the name FCUK. Jagapathi Babu plays the role of Fhani who is a single father with a Casanova image. He shares a doting relationship with son Karthik. The story revolves around how his life changes with the entry of little girl Chittti and Umaa. The movie has opened to mixed reception. FCUK IMDb ratings are not yet available on the website. Here is a look at the FCUK movie trailer.

