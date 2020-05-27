Anushka Shetty & R Madhavan's 'Nishabdham' Gets U/A Certificate; Director 'overwhelmed'

Reportedly, Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s much-anticipated film, Nishabdham has been granted the U/A certificate by the Indian censor board. This comes after several reports suggested that the makers of the film might settle for an OTT release due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The director of the film, Hemant Madhukar also revealed that the film will be released in theatres once the pandemic is over.

Taking to his Twitter handle to announce the same, Hemant Madhukar wrote: “Both our films #nishabdham Telugu and #silence given U/A censor certificate and I am overwhelmed by the response of the #cencorboard panel members and my sincere thanks to them for their advice to release the film first in theatre”. Take a look at the tweet shared:

Both our films #nishabdham Telugu and #silence given U/A censor certificate and I am overwhelmed by the response of the #cencorboard panel members and my sincere thanks to them for there advice to release the film first in theatre 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bIZTOvjY7q — Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) May 26, 2020

Anushka Shetty was recently dragged into some unsavoury row over her upcoming film, Nishabdham, as the actor was accused of tricking the makers into not selling the movie to a streaming giant for 'selfish' reasons. Anushka Shetty received immense flak from the audience, who were anticipating the movie’s release for a long time. However, the makers of the film came to the actor’s rescue and put the unwanted conjectures to rest. Addressing the subject on their social media handle, the makers of the film posted a poster of the film and issued an open statement to the audience. In the statement shared, the makers requested fans not to believe such baseless rumours. Take a look at the tweet:

All about Nishabdham

Anushka Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a picture, which features a still from her next with R Madhavan, Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is the story of Sakshi, an artist with speech impairment and Anthony who is a celebrity musician. The story focuses on how the two come together and what transpires from there is what forms the crux of this beautiful story.

