Anushka Shetty Thanks Fans In Unique Way As She Crosses 3 Million Followers On Instagram

South star Anushka Shetty has crossed the three million mark on Instagram. The actor took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude to fans for their love and support. Anushka Shetty shared a photoshopped picture of her sitting a chair as she is seen painting a portrait that depicts a drawing of the words ‘3 million followers on Instagram’.

The painting also had a ‘thank you’ written for all her fans and well-wishers. The actor looked more like a painter as she is seen holding a colour painting palette in one hand and the brush in the other. Also beside her is a table filled with various colour bottles.

The image is said to be from the still of her yet-to-be-released film Nishabdham. Along with this lovely picture, the actor also went on to thank her fans for all for the unconditional love & support. She also told them to stay home and stay responsible. Check out the photo below.

Seeing this post, fans were very happy and went to congratulate the actor and also said a few kind words to her. One of her fans wrote, “Aww... Congratulations akka... OMG, it's 3M...” While the other one wrote, “Congoo sweeeety waiting for your movie.” Check out a few more comments from fans on her recent post.

Anushka Shetty was in the news recently when she revealed in an interview that she has known Prabhas for more than 15 years and that he is her '3 am friend'. She also went on to say that the duo is often paired together because they are unmarried and share a great chemistry on-screen. She also went on to say that if there was anything between them, it would by now be out in the open. She also said that they are the same kind of people who don't hide any emotions.

On the work front

The actor was seen in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy where she portrayed the role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actor also did not play a major role in the film as the director Surender Reddy wanted her in the film as he liked her performance in Gunasekhar's historical film, Rudramadevi. Anushka Shetty will next be seen in Hemanth Madhukar’s Nishabdham. The film is currently in its filming stage.

