Did You Know Anushka Shetty Actually Lifted 'Baahubali' Prabahs For A Film Sequence?

Mega movie star Prabhas and diva Anushka Shetty have worked together in several films like Baahubali series, Mirchi, and Billa. The two South superstars not only have great onscreen-chemistry but also share a close friendship with each other. Their camaraderie is unmissable, whenever the two attend any event together.

Source:Prabhas Anushka mysoul Instagram

Prabhas is a very tall man, with a muscular personality, actors who play the antagonist in his films always have a tough time in filming action sequences because of his overwhelming personality. But do you know that Baahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty lifted Prabhas for a scene in the movie Mirchi. Prabhas revealed some interesting facts during an interview about that sequence in an interview with a daily. Watch the video.

When Prabhas revealed that Anushka Shetty lifted him for a scene in Mirchi

Source: Telugu Filmnagar/ Youtube

For the promotion of their movie titled Mirchi, Anushka Shetty, Prabhas and another co-actor from the movie attended an interview. During the chat show. The host asked Anushka about the scene where she lifts Prabhas in his arms, she questioned the Billa actor whether she actually did that or was that a created by some sort of special effects. To this, instead of her friend Anushka Shetty, Prabhas answered that it was Anushka who actually lifted him, and it was no special effect. Prabhas also talked about the fact that generally in any movie, the male lead lifts the heroine in his arms and carries her. But in Mirchi, tables have turned as Anushka lifted him. Anusha added, "I carry the hero better than the hero carries me". Take a look at the scene we are talking about.

Source: Youtube

Later, Anushka Shetty also revealed that Prabhas was concerned about her safety. As both of them are tall, and if some mishap happened they would have injured their spines. However, a stool was also used during the shot, so that Prabhas can stand on it after she lifts him up. During the later part of interview, Anushka Shetty also jokingly added that "I am sure after seeing this movie, no boy will come to me. He will think she is so strong that she lifted Prabhas"

