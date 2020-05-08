'Nishabdham' Starring Anushka Shetty To Have An OTT Release? Details Here

Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan has been grabbing headlines ever since the project was first announced. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the film ever since the makers released the trailer. After being postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, it is now reported that Nishabdham will be released on an OTT platform instead. Read further ahead for more details:

ALSO READ | 'Nishabdham' Leaked By Tamilrockers; Anushka Shetty's Film Falls Prey To Piracy

Nishabdham to release on OTT platform?

Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan was earlier expected to release on January 31, 2020. However, the film was then pushed ahead to April 2, 2020. Now due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis, the film has been pushed even more ahead. However, if recent reports are to be believed then the makers of Nishabdham are planning to release the film on an OTT platform now.

ALSO READ | 'Nishabdham' Makers Come Out In Support Of Anushka Shetty, Issue A Statement

Reportedly, the makers of Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan starrer, Nishabdham have almost finalised a deal for the same. The makers are in the final stages of closing a deal with OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video for the film’s online release. Amazon Prime Video has alleged even agreed to pay the makers the amount that they have asked for.

Nishabdham was reportedly made on a budget of ₹30 crores and if the deal goes through, then the makers will be able to get their investments. However, the deal will reportedly be finalised in a few days. The makers of Nishabdham will also be consulting Anushka Shetty before giving a final say.

ALSO READ | Is Madhavan And Anushka Shetty Starrer 'Nishabdham' Based On A Hollywood Movie?

Many reports have stated that Anushka Shetty is upset over the makers’ decision to release Nishabdham on an OTT platform. The makers were earlier planning on selling the film to a private channel but then decided to go against it. If the deal for Nishabdham goes well, then it will also be one of the first big-scale Telugu film to have an OTT release.

ALSO READ | 'Nishabdham' Trailer: Anushka Shetty-Madhavan Film Filled With Mysteries, Netizens Hooked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.