Prabhas' 'Mirchi' Movie Songs Starring Anushka Shetty Are A 'must-hear'

The 2013 released Telugu movie titled 'Mirchi' starred Anushka Shetty and Richa Gangopadhyay along with Prabhas in the lead roles. The superhit movie was directed by first time director Koratala Siva and produced under UV Creations production company. The script of the movie was immensely appreciated by the audiences and which is why the movie was remade in so many other languages as well. Even the playlist topped the charts in 2013. Take a look at the hit songs from Prabhas' 'Mirchi'.

Prabhas' movies: Mirchi Songs

Idhedho Bagunde

The song Idhedho Bagunde was one of the most popular songs of 2013. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The song was picturised on Prabhas and Anushka Shetty while Vijay Prakash and Anitha Karthikeyan lent their vocals.

Pandagala: Mirchi songs

The song Pandagala was in the melodious voice of Bollywood singer Kailash Kher. The song was picturised on the father and son duo in the film and how they sort the problems of their village. The Sufi voice of Kailash Kher simply added magic to this emotional song.

Barbie Girl

The song Barbie Girl was picturised on Prabhas and Richa Gangopadhyay. The song was crooned by Jaspreet Jasz and Suchitra. It was a fun, peppy dance number.

Darlingey

The song Darlingey was sung by Devi Sri Prasad and Geetha Madhuri. The chemistry of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty was immensely loved in this song by all their fans.

Prabhas' movies: Upcoming projects

Prabhas has been shooting for his upcoming film Prabhas 20. The film is being helmed by director KK Radha Krishna Kumar who was in Georgia to shoot a special fight sequence for the movie. The cast of the film includes Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Priyadarshi. Prabhas was recently seen in the movie 'Saaho' opposite Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

