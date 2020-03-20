Anushka Shetty Lashes Out At Gossip Mongers, Asks If They Have Sisters Or Children

Anushka Shetty is truly one of the most successful and bankable actors of the South film industry. However, Anushka Shetty's personal life has also been grabbing a lot of headlines lately. It is not a hidden fact that looking at Anushka Shetty's massive popularity, her die-hard fans wish to know everything about her.

But it seems like rumour mills have been brewing with news about Anushka Shetty's wedding as well as her love life. Anushka Shetty was reportedly also brutally trolled last year after she gained some weight owing to her health issues. In a recent interview with an esteemed publication, Anushka Shetty revealed that she cannot do anything about the gossip mongers and also lashed out at them for their deeds.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty Addresses Relationship Rumours With 'Baahubali' Co-star Prabhas; Read Here

Anushka Shetty revealed that the spreading of rumours and gossips is the ultimate nature of the film industry and that she cannot do anything about it. However, Anushka Shetty also added that she fails to understand why are these things written about her. Anushka Shetty's wedding rumours were also raised in the interview, on which the actor broke her silence.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty Breaks Silence On Marriage With Director Prakash Asks 'Why A Big Deal?'

Anushka Shetty lashed out at her gossip mongers

The Baahubali actor said that the rumours surrounding her wedding disappointed her initially. Anushka also lashed out at the people spreading this gossip as she said that she often wonders whether the people who are doing this have children or sisters of their own. The actor also said that she got to know about these rumours from messages that were forwarded to her by her friends as she does not watch television or read the newspapers.

Anushka Shetty spoke about the phase where she gained weight due to her health conditions

Anushka also spoke about the rough phase wherein she gained some weight due to her medical conditions. Speaking about it, she said that she was shooting around the clock for back-to-back films and was also going through severe back pain from which she took time to recover. The actor went on to say that she was in bed rest for three weeks and could not focus on her health.

Also Read: Is Madhavan And Anushka Shetty Starrer 'Nishabdham' Based On A Hollywood Movie?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.