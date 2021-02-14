Anushka Shetty Has Made Several Cameo Appearances In Movies, Know Which They Were

Anushka Shetty is one of the popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She is also reportedly one of the highest-paid actors. She works in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. Anushka Shetty shook the film industry with her powerful performances over the years. From her first movie Super in 2015 to her recent movie Silence, the actor has proved that her talent is unmatched. She has also made cameos in various movies. Let us have a look at Anushka Shetty's movies where she made a cameo.

Thakita Thakita

The movie released in 2010 which was directed by Sreehari Nanu and produced by Bharat Thakur. The film features Harshvardhan Rane, Haripriya, Aditi Chengappa, Ananth Krishnamurthy, and Karthik Sabesh. In this movie, Anushka made her cameo as Sweety.

Saguni

The movie released in 2012 and was directed by Shankar Dayal and produced by S. R. Prabhu. It was a political drama that featured Karthi and Pranitha in the lead roles. Anushka Shetty made her cameo appearance as Police Officer Anushka.

Soggade Chinni Nayana

The Telugu movie released in the year 2012. The movie was a super-natural drama. It was directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and written by Ram Mohan P. The movie featured Nagarjuna in a double role with Ramya Krishna and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. Anushka Shetty made her cameo as 'Krishna Kumari'.

Oopiri

The movie Oopiri released in the year 2016 and belongs to the comedy-drama genre. The movie features Nagarjuna, Karthi, and Tamannaah and is a remake of the French film The Intouchables. The story revolves around quadriplegic billionaire and his caretaker. Throughout the film, they realise that life and relationships are greater than money and disability. Anushka Shetty appeared in the movie as Nandini.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

The Telugu historical action movie released back in 2019. It was directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan. The movie features Chiranjeevi in the lead role as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who was an independence activist. Anushka made her cameo appearance as Jhansi Lakshmi Bai.

