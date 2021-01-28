Anushka Shetty Attends 'ShePahi' Annual Conference 2021, Lauds Women Police For Efforts

South-Indian actor Anushka Shetty was the chief guest of the ‘ShePahi’ which was the women police's Annual Conference 2021. The conference was held at Hyderabad. Anushka Shetty, as the chief guest of the conference, lauded the women police force and thanked them for their sacrifices as well. She took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the event. Scroll to see the pictures and know more.

Anushka Shetty attends 'ShePahi' Annual Conference 2021

The Nishabdham actor took to Instagram to share photos from the 'ShePahi' Annual Conference 2021. In the pictures, she is seen clicking pictures with the women police force. She also wrote a heartfelt caption for the pictures. In the pictures, she wrote, "We film actors are portrayed as stars, but each one from police department are the real stars. We feel so secure because of your efforts, hard work and sacrifices are supreme".

Anushka also shared a video of the speech she gave at the conference. She has thanked the police for making people feel secure and for their efforts during the pandemic as well. She also said that the police do their work in the background and hopes that the number of women in the force increases as well.

She is seen wearing a pink suit in the pictures and also had worn a mask. As soon as the video was uploaded, her fans went all out to praise her. Several of her fans have praised her for her speech and the empowering words she spoke at the function. Some have called her a sweetheart too. See their reactions below:

Anushka Shetty's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often keeps her fans and followers updated of the developments in her professional sphere. Earlier, she uploaded a birthday post for Rana Daggubati and shared her excitement for his upcoming movie Viraata Parvam.

On the work front

Anushka will next be seen in the historical drama movie Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is being directed by Mani Ratnam and is one of the most anticipated projects of the actor. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is slated to release this year.

Image courtesy- @anushkashetty Instagram

