Anushka Shetty's Films Where She Played The Role Of A Strong And Confident Woman

Anushka Shetty is the highest-paid South Indian actress. She works in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is famously known for portraying strong and confident characters in her movies. From Bhaagamathie to Baahubali, Anushka surely built her niche as one of the finest actors in South Indian cinema. Let us have a look at Anushka Shetty's films.

Anushka Shetty's films where she played a strong and confident woman

Anushka Shetty shook the film industry with her powerful performances over the years. She played various roles where she stood up for herself and took over the whole film with her raw charisma. Take a look at some of her movies where she played strong female characters.

Bhaagamathie

Released in 2018, Bhaagamathie revolves around a woman who is imprisoned in a haunted house and will be questioned by law enforcement. Anushka played two roles out of which her role as Bhaagamathie left her fans impressed. The film also features Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma, and Asha Sarath. The movie was simultaneously shot in both Tamil and Telugu.

Baahubali

The Baahubali franchise saw a different type of Anushka Shetty. She plays a strong-headed woman who will not give up on her morales and her son. She played the role of Devasena, who was Mahendra Baahubali’s biological mother. The movie also features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Tamannah.

Rudhramadevi

Rudhramadevi is a period drama wherein Anushka Shetty plays the role of Queen Rudhramadevi. She played the role of a monarch of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan Plateau. The movie also features Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Krishnam Raju, Prakash Raj, Suman, Nithya Menen, Adithya, and Catherine Tresa.

Arundhati

Released in 2019, the film revolves around a woman who goes back to her village and realises that she looks like her great-great-grandmother. Now she has to fight her ancestor's battle. The film also features Sonu Sood, Arjan Bajwa, Sayaji Shinde, Manorama, and Kaikala Satyanarayana.

Vedam

This movie became a breakthrough for the actress and was critically appreciated. The story revolves around five different people when they are under terrorist attack. Anushka plays the role of a sex-worker and this role showcased her ability as an actor.

