Did You Know Anushka Shetty Is Fluent In Tulu, Kannada And Telugu? Read More About Her!

Anushka Shetty, one of the most popular actresses in the South is well known for her distinguished filmography for her performances in the Baahubali films. Over time, the 39-year-old actress became prominent for her leading roles in like Saroja in Vedam, Jejamma in Arundhati, Devasena in Baahuabali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and many more. She debuted in the film industry in 2005 with her film Super which became a major commercial success. While there are many interesting tidbits of her 15-year long career, did you also know that Anushka Shetty can speak fluent Tulu, Tamil and Telugu?

Anushka Shetty Trivia and more!

Perhaps one of the most interesting Anushka Shetty trivia is the fact that she can speak fluently in five languages, notably Tamil, Telugu Tulu, Hindi, and English languages, according to IMDb. She is an ethnic Tuluva, which means Tulu is her native language. As a result, she has acted in different South- language films. Her acting range only parallels the number of South language films she's acted in since her acting debut in Puri Jagannadh's 2005 Telugu film Super, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress (Telugu).

Post that, she suffered a few setbacks in her career, but eventually, her breakthrough came with the 2009 horror drama fantasy film Arundhati, which became a major critical and commercial success. She then proved herself as a leading lady in the back to back commercial hits, Lakshyam (2007), Souryam (2008), and Vedam (2010) which starred Allu Arjun. She marked her Tamil Film Debut with the movie Rendu in 2006, starring opposite R. Madhvan. She also reprised her role from Vedam in the Tamil remake, Vaanam (2011). She then established her mark in the Tamil film industry with hits like Thaandavam (2012), Alex Pandian (2013), Selvaraghavan's fantasy adventure film Irandam Ulagam (2013), Yennai Arindhaal (2015), and many more films. According to IMDb, her most recently released film was the romantic drama Nishabdham (2020), in which she starred alongside R.Madhavan. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020, and was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam languages simultaneously to critical acclaim.

Anushka Shetty's movies consist of a wide range of languages, with different dialects and it is certain that there has been virtually no actress who could match her extensive filmography with her track record of films in Indian cinema, especially in her 15-year career. She has most certainly proven that being well versed in different languages can take you places! To really get more in-depth about Anushka Shetty, here are some more interesting trivia about her that will surprise you.

1. Her real name is 'Sweety Shetty'

According to Pinkvilla, Anushka Shetty's actual name is Sweety Shetty, and that she had changed to Anushka Shetty as her professional name. Baahubali's director SS Rajamouli calls by her real name only. Not just him, a lot of people on social media address Anushka as Sweety.

2 . She was a teacher

Anushka Shetty reportedly was into a teaching job before entering showbiz. According to Daily Thanthi, the actress used to tutor school children for almost two years

3. Worked as a yoga instructor in Mumbai

Apart from teaching, Anushka has also tried her hand in teaching yoga. She has been trained under Bharat Thakur who is a popular professional yoga instructor. According to Pinkvilla, in an earlier interview, the actress had said that it was the 'best phase of her life'.

4. Jejamma was her most unique character

According to Pinkvilla, her film Arundhati which released in 2009 was a big success and her character Jejamma made her popular overnight. The film transformed her career and it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2009.

5. Anushka gained '20 kilos' for Size Zero

Where most heroines step back, Anushka Shetty did not shy away from gaining 20 kgs for her role in the film Size Zero, according to Eenadu. The actress who played the role of Soundarya in the film wanted to make everything appear much more realistic. Well, now that's some method acting.

