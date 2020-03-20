Is Madhavan And Anushka Shetty Starrer 'Nishabdham' Based On A Hollywood Movie?

Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham is all set to hit the marquee soon. The movie directed by Hemanth Madhukar is reported to be based on a Hollywood movie. Although the makers have not divulged any details about the same, a media report states that Nishabdham is based on 2016's movie Hush. The Hollywood thriller had Kate Siegel and John Gallagher Jr. in the lead.

Nishabdham, starring Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey in the lead is slated to hit the silver screens on April 2, 2020. The movie that is reportedly been shot in various locations narrates the riveting tale of a couple,Anushka and Madhavan, who get attacked in a haunted house; what follows is a gripping tale of investigation. Nishabdham is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Check out the trailer of Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer:

What's next for Madhavan and Anushka Shetty?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhavan is reportedly working on his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie is based on ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongly accused of being a spy. The movie, starring Madhavan, Bhawsheel Sahni, and others in the lead, is slated to hit the screens soon.

On the other hand, his Nishabdham co-star Anushka is busy finalising her next project. She last essayed a small role in multi-lingual Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead, was a massive hit at the box office.

