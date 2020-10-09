Anushka Shetty Extends Gratitude As 'Rudhramadevi' Clocks 5, Calls It 'special' Journey

Telugu movie Rudhramadevi completed five years of its release on Friday, October 9, 2020. Anushka Shetty, who essayed the titular role in the film expressed gratitude for the cast and crew of the film on five-year completion. Sharing the poster of the film online, Anushka Shetty wrote, "This journey is very special for me @alluarjun & @RanaDaggubati..you guys made it wonderful." (sic)

Check out the post:

This journey is very special for me 😊 @alluarjun & @RanaDaggubati ..you guys made it wonderful🤗My heartfelt thanks to Director @Gunasekhar1 garu&team for brining the Glorious history on the screen at such a massive scale😊Congratulations on #5YearsOfRudhramadevi to all of us👏 pic.twitter.com/GB4w5yY0kS — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 9, 2020

Rudhramadevi, starring Anushka Shetty in the lead, also featured actors like Allu Arjun, Nithya Menen, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Rudhramadevi written and directed by Gunasekhar narrates the tale of Queen Rudrama Devi, who reigned South India in the 13th century. The movie produced by Gunasekhar, and co-produced by Neelima Guna, Ragini Guna, and Yukthamukhi was a box office hit. Rudhramadevi reportedly collected Rs 90 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, director Gunasekhar thanked the audience on Rudhramadevi's five years completion. He wrote that as the day marks 5 years of the 'historic hit', he extended gratitude to all the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi audiences worldwide for celebrating this film. Take a look at his post.

Today marks 5 years for the HISTORIC HIT #Rudhramadevi, Thank you to all the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi audiences Worldwide for celebrating this Film- the history of an iconic Warrior Queen! #5YearsOfRudhramadevi @Gunasekhar1 @MsAnushkaShetty @alluarjun @RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/Rq4H4aJIW8 — Gunaa Teamworks (@GunaaTeamworks) October 8, 2020

Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham released on Amazon Prime Video

Anushka Shetty's long-stalled movie Nishabdham recently released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film, starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead, also features Anjali and Shalini Pandey in prominent roles. The movie written and directed by Hemanth Madhukar premiered online on October 2, 2020.

Nishabdham opened to a mixed reaction with the audience appreciating Anushka Shetty's performance as a deaf and mute painter. The movie produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad narrates the tale of a deaf and mute painter who falls in love with a flamboyant artist. The film simultaneously released in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

