'Nishabdam' Actor Anushka Shetty Denies Playing Sita In Prabhas Starrer 'Adipurush'

After Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's appearance in Prabhas' Adipurush was making rounds, Tollywood actor Anushka Shetty was being speculated as playing the role of Sita in the Om Raut directorial Adipurush. However, when the news portals approached Anushka Shetty regarding the same, look what the Nishabdam actress stated. Read on for details.

Anushka Shetty not to star in Prabhas' Adipurush

According to thetelugufilmnagar portal, Anushka Shetty talked about the speculations of her playing the role of Sita in Adipurush. The portal quotes Anushka Shetty stating “I have read news about this epic project. I am quite excited about this film as I want to see Prabhas in such epic roles. As far as speculations are concerned, I am not going to be part of this project. The news reports that I have signed to play Goddess Sita are baseless (sic.)”

The mega film titled Adipurush features Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead and is based on one of the ancient Indian epics. Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu; while the movie will get dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their respective banners and is expected to hit the marquee in 2022.

Anushka Shetty's movies

Anushka Shetty is all set to appear in her latest movie, Nishabdham, alongside R Madhavan. The thriller is directed by Hemant Madhukar and will mark the comeback of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan as an on-screen couple yet again after 14 years. After a prolonged delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie is now all set for an OTT release through Amazon Prime on Friday, October 2, which is today. The recently released trailer of Nishabdham has created quite a stir amongst viewers by raising anticipation about the film. Check out the trailer of Anushka Shetty's latest thriller movie.

Anushka was last seen making a cameo appearance in the film titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Before that, she was also seen in the film Bhaagamathie, which was her next film post-Baahubali. Bhaagamathie starred alongside Jayaram where actors like Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma, and Asha Sarath were seen in important roles. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously, the horror film was directed by G. Ashok and was well received by the audience, the same movie will be remade in Hindi titled Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Promo Image courtesy: Anushka Shetty Instagram

