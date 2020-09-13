'Baahubali' To 'Bhaagamathie': Anushka Shetty Nailed It With These Distinct Roles Onscreen

South diva Anushka Shetty has won several hearts with her splendid performances in movies. From horror to mythological fantasy, the actor has essayed has aced several genres with unconventional roles under her credit. Be it playing a brave princess or skilled fighter, Anushka aptly knows how to nail them all. Here’s taking a look at all her fantasy movies that were much-loved. Check out the list:

Bhaagamathie

Released in 2018, Bhaagamathie is a horror-thriller movie helmed by G. Ashok. The movie stars Anushka Shetty essaying the lead role of IAS officer Chanchala Reddy. The premise of the movie revolves around Chanchala being imprisoned in a haunted house, while the law enforcers investigate her over a corruption scandal. The movie is remade in Hindi under the title Durgavati featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

Arundhati

Helmed by Kodi Ramakrishna, Arundhati is a fantasy drama starring Anushka Shetty as the main protagonist while Sonu Sood plays an antagonist. The plot of the movie essays the life of a brave queen Arundhati who battles an evil mystic force and buries him in the Rajmahal. However, three generations later, upon wakening again, he returns to haunt the queen’s descendants.

ALSO READ| Allu Aravind To Remake Anushka Shetty's 'Arundhati' With Deepika Padukone In The Lead?

Nagavalli

Starring Anushka Shetty in the titular role, Nagavalli is a comedy horror movie directed by P.Vasu and produced under the banner of Sri Sai Ganesh Productions. The film is the remake of the Kannada flick Aptharakshala. Nagavalli was also dubbed in Hindi as Mera Badla: Revenge. The story is based on an ancient painting of Chandramukhi aka Nagavalli, which induces horror in the life of a Bharatnatyam dancer Gayathri and her family.

ALSO READ| Anushka Shetty Clocks 15 Years In Film Industry, Fans Trend #15YrsOfAnushkaShettyReign

Rudhramadevi

Released in 2015, Rudhramadevi is a 3D period movie starring Anushka Sherry in the titular role. Narrated by superstar Chiranjeevi, the movie showcases the life of Queen Rudrama who was one of the prominent and brave rulers of the Kakatiya Dynasty in the Deccan during the 13th century. The movie features an ensemble cast including Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Adithya and more.

ALSO READ| Vijay Sethupathi And Anushka Shetty To Share Screen Space For First Time? Read Here

Baahubali

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, Baahubali is a fantasy epic-action film series which has a record-breaking performance at the box office. Anushka Shetty played the role of Devsena, the Princess of the Kuntala Kingdom, who is a skilled fighter and a great archer. In the film, Devsana falls in love with Amrendra Baahubali, the rightful king of Mahishmati Saamrajya. The story essays how Amrendra Baahubali’s son learns about his brutal murder by Bhallaldeva. He then raises an army to defeat him and rescue his mother Devsena from the captivity.

ALSO READ| Anushka Shetty, Nithya Menen & Other Female South Stars Who Opened Up About Body-shaming

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.