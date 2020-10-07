Anushka Shetty Opens Up About Her Viral Wedding Picture With Prabhas; Read Here

South Indian actor Anushka Shetty recently interacted with fans and made quite a few revelations about her life and upcoming projects. If speculations are to be believed, Anushka Shetty is rumoured to be dating South actor Prabhas for a long time now and the rumours about their wedding keep making headlines time and again, every now and then.

Recently, a photo of Anushka and Prabhas, dressed as a traditional South Indian bride and groom, went viral on social media. Hence, while interacting with her fans on Twitter, the actor broke silence on this viral wedding photo.

Anushka Shetty on her wedding pictures with Prabhas

Sharing the viral photo on Twitter, one user asked Anushka, "One Word About This Pic Waiting For You Reply Maam @MsAnushkaShetty."

To this, Anushka Shetty replied and wrote, "A candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for Mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie Pramod, Vamsi, Vikki." (sic).

For the unversed, the viral photo is actually from the sets of the film Mirchi. The movie was Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's first film together. Since then, their pairing has been loved by fans. Take a look at the posts below:

a candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod,vamsi,vikki🥰🙏 https://t.co/07i7cyBLzN — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 4, 2020

On the work front

Anushka Shetty is currently having a packed schedule, as she has a number of interesting releases lined up. Shetty was last seen in the much-awaited film, Nishabdham, along with Madhavan and Michael Madsen. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the movie follows the story of Sakshi (Anushka), who is an artist with verbal and hearing impairment, and Anthony (Madhavan) who is a celebrity musician, as they come together and what transpires into a beautiful story. Besides this, Anushka will be reportedly seen with Kamal Haasan for an untitled movie.

On the other hand, Prabhas will next feature in Radha Krishna’s romantic-drama Radhe Shyam. This upcoming movie will see Prabhas sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde. Besides this, the actor has joined hands with Deepika Padukone for an untitled sci-fi drama film. The film will be helmed by Nag Ashwin. Lastly, he will also be a part of Om Raut’s 3D directorial flick Adipurush.

