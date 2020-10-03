Did You Know Prabhas Had A Secret Crush On 90s Bollywood Bombshell Raveena Tandon?

South superstar Prabhas’ popularity exceeded boundaries with the release of Baahubali. He has essayed distinct roles onscreen and is known for his shy and humble persona amongst his fan army. But do you know that Prabhas had a massive crush on one of the 90s leading Bollywood lady? Continue reading to know who she is.

Who is Prabhas’ secret crush?

The Saaho actor massively admires the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ star, Raveena Tandon. While promoting Saaho, the south actor appeared on Nach Baliye Season 9 and Raveena happened to be one of the judges of the reality show. During the show, both Prabhas and Raveena created magic onscreen as the two were seen dancing on her iconic number Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Prabhas also admitted that he had a massive crush on Raveen on the show.

Not only this, but Raveena also took to her official Twitter handle to congratulate Prabhas for Baahubali 2. In the post, both the stars can be seen smiling as the camera captures them. While sharing the photo, Raveena also disclosed that the Rebel star loves to eat ‘punju’ food. Take a look at the post shared by Raveen here:

#Celebrations ! #Baahubali2 #100DaysOfBaahubali2 #partytime discovery for Prabhas fans! He loves Punju food!!

What is next in store for Prabhas?

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen on the silver screen alongside Shradhha Kapoor in Sujeeth directed Saaho. He will next feature in Radha Krishna’s romantic-drama movie Radhe Shyam. Produced under the banners of UV Creations and T-Series, this upcoming movie will see Prabhas sharing screen space with Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde. The production of the film was stalled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, the shooting of Radhe Shyam has now resumed and both Prabhas and Pooja are wrapping up the remaining portions of the film.

Besides this, Prabhas has joined hands with actor Deepika Padukone for an untitled sci-fi drama film. The movie will be directed by Nag Ashwin and the announcement about the same was done by both the stars on their social media handles. Lastly, Prabhas will also be a part of Om Raut’s 3D directorial venture Adipurush.

