'Nishabdham' Makers Come Out In Support Of Anushka Shetty, Issue A Statement

Anushka Shetty, recently, found herself in a new controversy regarding her film, Nishabdham. As reported by a leading news daily, Anushka Shetty has been dragged into some unsavoury row over her upcoming film, Nishabdham and was accused of tricking the makers into not selling the movie to a streaming giant for 'selfish' reasons. Anushka Shetty received immense flak from the audience, who were anticipating the movie’s release for a long time. However, the makers of the film have now come to the actor’s rescue and have cleared the air on the subject.

Addressing the subject on their social media handle, the makers of the film posted a poster of the film and issued an open statement to the audience. In the statement shared, the makers requested fans not to believe such baseless rumours. The makers wrote: "From the Day 1 of the shoot to date, our stars and technicians have been pillars of support to us through good and bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu. Please don't believe in any baseless rumours you come across. If there is any major development, we shall announce it officially." Take a look a the tweet:

Nishabdham

Anushka Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a picture, which features a still from her next with R Madhavan, Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is the story of Sakshi, an artist with speech impairment and Anthony who is a celebrity musician. The story focuses on how the two come together and what transpires from there is what forms the crux of this beautiful story.

