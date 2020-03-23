Anushka Shetty Makes Surprising Revelation About Casting Couch In Film Industry

Popular south Indian film actor, Anushka Shetty opened up about casting couch in the Tollywood industry. The actor revealed in a media interaction during her film promotions that the casting couch does exist. Read on to know other details that she revealed regarding it and what other choice does an actor have.

Anushka Shetty admits the prevalence of casting couch in Tollywood industry

Anushka Shetty is all geared up and is busy promoting her upcoming film Nishabdham. The movie is scheduled to have a worldwide release in the month of April. During her film promotions, the actor stated the following things.

“I admit that it exists in the Telugu film Industry but I never had to face it because I was straight forward." “I have always been straight forward and frank. The actress should decide whether they want the easy ways and less fame or harder ways and sustain for a long in the entertainment industry,”

As reported by a leading media portal, South Indian film actor, Sri Reddy was the first one to openly talk about casting couch and how she was harassed in the Telugu film industry. Admitting the same, Anushka Shetty said that she never had to face such a situation owing to her straight forward attitude. She also advised women in the industry that when faced with this situation, it is upon them to make the choice.

What is next for Anushka Shetty?

Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham is a suspense-thriller and the story revolves around a murder mystery. The movie has been directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat. The cast of the film includes Michael Madsen, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivasa Avasarala in pivotal roles.

