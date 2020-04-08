Anushka Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note On COVID-19, Expresses Gratitude Towards Medical Staff

On Tuesday, Anushka Shetty shared an emotional note about coronavirus on her social media handle. She talked about the current situation of the country due to the coronavirus outbreak and also made it a point to mention that this phase too shall pass. She ended the note with thanking all medical staff working day in and out serving the COVID-19 infected patients. She also said that her prayer is with each and every one.

Check out Anushka Shetty's note:

Since the coronavirus outbreak, this is the first time Anushka Shetty has openly talked about the pandemic. The actor, who stays away from social media, had previously hailed PM Modi's 21-day lockdown policy in a social media post, where she also requested all her fans to stay indoors and support the Prime Minister in combating coronavirus. Check out her post:

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will be next seen in Nishabdham. The movie, starring Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey in the lead was slated to hit the silver screens on April 2, 2020, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the lockdown imposed because of it, the makers pushed the release date. The Hemant Madhukar directorial is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The Anushka Shetty-Madhavan will simultaneously release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Check out the trailer of Nishabdham:

