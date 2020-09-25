TV Anchor Anushree Summoned By CCB In Mangaluru Drugs Case

Kannada TV anchor and actor Anushree has been issued a summon by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for her alleged connection in the drug case which involved Kishore Aman Shetty who is a dance choreographer. Kishore was held for the possession and consumption of drugs. The case involving Kishore Shetty has been seeing daily developments. The Mangaluru police had previously arrested the choreographer's associate Aska who originates from Nagaland, along with his close friend Tarun two days ago.

Anushree summoned in Mangaluru drugs case

Newstube reported that a senior police official in Mangaluru has revealed that the police arrived at Anushree's house at 9:30 am to hand her the summons personally. The police offer also revealed that Anushree will be appearing at the Mangaluru police station. On the other hand, Anushree had confirmed to a regional news channel in Mangaluru that she did not receive any notice from the Mangaluru CCB earlier, stating that she was disheartened by the news.

The news of Kishore Shetty's friend Tarun getting arrested in the Mangaluru drug case had made major headlines a few days back. OneIndia has reported that Tarun confessed to the CCB about conducting rave parties which were attended by TV anchor Anushree. Tarun's arrest was made after subjecting him to a drug test that came back positive. Whereas, Aska, who is an employee of a spa in the city, allegedly partied with Shetty.

Anushree allegedly has been a frequent visitor of parties that were hosted by choreographer Kishore Shetty in the coastal region. Around the same time, rumours about Anushree receiving summons by the CCB over WhatsApp were doing the rounds on the internet, that was denied by the TV anchor. However, this time around, the Mangaluru Police served her summons in person.

Actor and choreographer Kishore Shetty was remanded to seven days along with his aide Aqeel Nausheek on September 19, 2020. The duo was taken into custody for alleged charges of drug consumption and trafficking. The two of them were also subjected to a COVID-19 test during their custody. While Anushree has been summoned by CCB, further developments in the Mangaluru drugs case are yet to be made public.

