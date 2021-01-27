Anvita Phaltankar, Tejaswini Pandit & Other Marathi Actors Who Promote Body Positivity

Several celebrities influence their fans and the public through their movies, TV shows, interviews, or often, TED talks. With social media becoming another trending thing amongst the millennials, celebrities find it easier to connect with their fans through the medium. Celebrities from the Marathi industry openly speak about social issues that bother the society. Many of them have also taken up the topic of spreading body positivity. Take a look at these Marathi celebrities who not only talk about body positivity but also embrace it with grace.

Marathi actors promote body positivity

Anvita Phaltankar

Anvita Phaltankar is a popular Marathi actor who not only supports body positivity but also promotes it through her show and social media. Her character as an overweight Sweetu is fun to watch as she encounters a rich family who runs a fitness group. Although the people around her often refer to as 'fat' and 'overweight', she prefers to live life by her own terms.

Akshaya Naik

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli's Akshaya Naik is another celebrity who promotes the great cause. Not only her social media account speaks for her great cause, but she also plays a character which is seen breaking stereotypes of our society. Akshaya Naik's character influences others to accept themselves and above all, be a nice human more than anything in life.

RJ Mallishka

RJ Mallishka is a Marathi celebrity and radio jockey who often smashes stereotypes. She was seen as a judge on the reality dance show Dancing Queen. The dance show promotes plus-size dancers and gave them a stage and a voice of their own. She often spoke about her personal experiences of Body shaming, on the show, promoting and influencing others to support Body positivity.

Tejaswwini Pandit

Tejaswwini Pandit has often spoken about women's empowerment and their growth. Speaking about Body shaming through a social media post, Tejaswwini Pandit not only supported the cause but also shared her own thoughts on it. She wrote, "I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body... because I am ME...!!!” (sic)

Prarthana Behere

Prarthana Behere is another popular Marathi actor who not only speaks about Body positivity but also promotes it. Her social media captions, along with some gorgeous pictures speak for her good thoughts. She often shares what's on her mind through the captions, promoting body positivity.

Vanita Kharat

Vanita Kharat is known for her work in the Marathi industry and is also popular for her character in Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. She recently got a nude photoshoot done and launched a Body Positivity movement. Vanita has inspired many celebrities to join in the movement and promote the good cause.

Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar is one of the highest-paid Marathi actors. She has influenced several people in the industry and has also been a part of several films. She shared a picture of Vanita Kharat and openly spoke about body positivity. She promoted body positivity in one of her Instagram posts and wrote, "This year is about owning you , entirely , truly and fearlessly!"(sic)

