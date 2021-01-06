'Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla' Cast: Know Characters Of This New Marathi Show

Zee Marathi is bringing another family show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla that depicts a sweet and modern relationship between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law. The show highlights the idea of body positivity and is breaking many stereotypes. Read on to know more about Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla cast and other details.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Cast

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla star cast includes many talented actors from the Marathi television industry. The show includes both seasoned actors as well as newcomers. The show features Shubhangi Gokhale, Anvita Phaltankar, and Shalva Kinjawadekar in lead roles. Shubhangi Gokhale will play the mother-in-law in the show, while Anvita Phaltankar is going to play the daughter-in-law. Shalva Kinjawadekar is the male lead of the show.

Shubhangi Gokhale as Shaku

Shubhangi Gokhale has been a part of many hit TV shows and movies in the past. She is one of the most experienced and popular actors in the Marathi film industry. She was last seen in Zee Marathi's Kahe Diya Pardes. Currently, she currently seen on the popular show Raja Rani Chi Jodi. In the promos of Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, Gokhale can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Read Also | Priyanka Chopra announces sequel of 'We Can Be Heroes'

Anvita Phaltankar as Avni/Sweetu

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla has introduced a brand new lead pair to the Zee Marathi family. Actor Anvita Phaltankar will essay the character of Avni. In the show, everyone calls her by her nickname Sweetu. Avni is a happy-go-lucky girl, who is a complete foodie. Anvita Phaltankar started her professional career by being a model before entering into the acting world. She made her debut with the film Timepass.

Shalva Kinjawadekar as Omkar

Actor Shalva Kinjawadekar will play the character of Omkar, who is a fitness freak and loves to take care of himself. In a promo of the serial, he can be seen riding a bike and making his entry in style. Shalva Kinjawadekar is an actor who is known for his film Hunterrr, Ek Sangaychay and the hit web series Made in Heaven.

Dipti Ketkar as Nalu (Avni's Mother)



Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla's Dipti Ketkar has a massive fan following on Instagram and is quite active on the platform. Dipti Ketkar is an accomplished dancer and Marathi actor, who has been part of several Marathi movies and TV shows. In the serial, she plays the role of Avni's mother.

Aditi Sarangdhar as Malvika Khanvilkar (Omkar's sister)

Aditi Sarangdhar essays the role of Malvika, Omkar's sister. She was first noticed for her strong portrayal of advocate Rama Choudhary in Zee Marathi's Vaadalvaat. She has also tried her hand at comedy in the third season of Fu Bai Fu.

Read Also | Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture After Fans Spot Vicky Kaushal On Her Instagram Story

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla showcases a brand new take on the relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law which is not at all cliche. Both Gokhale and Phaltankar’s characters get along really well and share great chemistry. It will be interesting to see how Omkar and Avni’s story progresses as they are quite different individuals. This showcases that even at her age she is keen to learn new things and that age is just a number. Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Zee Marathi, The show is also available on the online streaming platform Zee5.

Read Also | Kabir Singh actor Vanita Kharat breaks the internet as she joins body positivity movement

Read Also | Janhavi Kapoor buys a house worth Rs. 39 crores

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.