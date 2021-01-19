AR Rahman To Compose Music For 'Pathu Thala'; Shares Film's First Look Posters

On January 18, 2021, AR Rahman took to his official Instagram handle and shared first look posters of Pathu Thala film. Academy award-winning music composer AR Rahman has been roped in as the composer of Simbu-Gautham Karthik’s upcoming flick Pathu Thala. The film is directed by Obeli N Krishna and is a remake of the Kannada superhit Mufti. While sharing the posters, AR Rahman tagged the crew and cast members of the film.

AR Rahman to compose music for Tamil remake

Also read: When AR Rahman Changed His Name From Dileep Kumar On Request Of His Mother

As soon as the announcement was made, Rahman’s fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. A fan commented, “Thalaivaaaa” with a black heart and heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Waiting to witness ur BGM sir” with a red heart. A user commented, “My Thalaivaaaaaa STRs back with Pathu Thala MassTitle” with several fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “Thalaivaaaa can’t be so happy than this. It’s been a dream to see u doing such a genre and u made the dream fulfilled” with a crying face and fire emoticon.

Also read: Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Passes Away At 89; Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman Pay Tribute

AR Rahman also shared the posters on his Twitter handle. He captioned it as, “Glad to reveal the first look of ‘#PathuThala” and further tagged the crew and cast members. Many fans retweeted and shared the posters. Several of them complimented the posters and others expressed their excitement.

Waiting for simbu & Rahman Comeback ðŸ˜ðŸ•º — Keerthy AKS | à®…à®©à®¾à®¤à¯ˆ (@AKS_MEME) January 18, 2021

Also read: A R Rahman Thanks Fans For 'kind' Birthday Wishes With An Adorable Clip; Watch

An A.R.Rahman musical ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/oO8WJRqJ1P — Aravinth Raj ARR (@AravinthrajARR) January 18, 2021

Pathu Thala marks the reunion of director Krishna’s Sillunu Oru Kadhal team, AR Rahman and the Studio Green banner. It is the third collaboration between Rahman and Simbu after successful films such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. According to the New Indian Express, Director Krishna has expressed his gratitude and considers it a blessing to work with the award-winning composer. He said that the album will be memorable just like Sillunu Oru Kadhal.

Pathu Thala cast

The director also revealed that AR Rahman agreed to come on board after the narration of the plot as he felt it is interesting. Rahman has not composed for a remake since Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, which released in 2008. Pathu Thala features Silambarasan, Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Teejay Arunasalam and Kalaiyarasan. Silambarasan will be playing the role of a gangster in the upcoming Tamil flick while Gautham plays a cop.

Image Source: AR Rahman's Instagram

Also read: DYK AR Rahman's Keyboard From His Teenage Days Is Displayed In His Chennai Studio?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.