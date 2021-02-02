Arirta Mukherjee's Directorial Debut 'Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti' Nominated At IFFI

Arirta Mukherjee’s directorial debut Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti will now be competing at IFFI in the Best Debut Film by a Director Category. Starring actors Ritabhari Chakraborty along with Soham Majumder, the film focuses on outdated taboos, rites and rituals and also raises questions about gender inequality in the community. During an exclusive interview with Arirta Mukherjee, he opened up about his experience of taking over film direction and challenges he faced while filming.

Speaking about his experience of taking over directing, the director said that since a very young age, he started watching global films with his maternal uncles. He shared his uncles would take him to watch good movies and they would also visit film festivals. Arirta Mukherjee was born and brought up in a culturally enriched place called Santiniketan. He then moved to Jadavpur University and made a few friends from the Film Studies Department. As he always wanted to work in the creative field, he was inspired by the work of his mentors Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukherjee, which led him to take up Direction and make his own film.

As his film made it to the Director's category, he spoke about his achievement and said that he is ecstatic. He also said that its every director's dream to see their creation being shown and nominated at prestigious film festivals and it's a dream come true for him, to achieve this success. Although the director feels ecstatic about his achievement, the journey was not an easy one.

Opening up about the challenges he faced while filming, he said that in a patriarchal and orthodox society like ours, speaking about menstruation in public is still a taboo, where women are still considered to be a weaker section of the society. He added that acceptance on this subject is still a challenge or an obstacle itself. However, before every shoot, the director woke up positive and optimistic. He kept a positive and optimistic approach and that created an adverse effect on the functioning on his entire team. Some of Arirta Mukherjee's films which will be releasing soon include Baba Baby O, starring actor Jisshu Sengupta.

