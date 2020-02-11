Kabir Singh Actor Soham Majumdar's Upcoming Film Has An Important Message For Women

Soham Majumdar was last seen portraying the role of Shiva in Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. The film became a massive hit and was highly appreciated by the audiences. Kabir Singh became famous for two reasons, one is the love story between Preeti and Kabir and the second reason is the friendship that Shahid Kapoor's character Kabir shared with Soham Majumdar's character Shiva. Soham Majumdar played the role of Kabir Singh's best friend Shiva in the film.

Soham Majumdar is all set to star in a Bengali film titled Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti. The film is based on the battle against gender discrimination in the professional and personal lives of women. Film director Aritra Mukherjee, in an interview with a media publication, spoke about the story of the film. She said that for ages people have been talking about how women's bodies are not pure enough.

Aritra Mukherjee also added that all of these restrictions were imposed on them in order to keep them away from performing various rituals by forcing these taboos and norms on them. She further mentioned that the trailer and the film will send out a strong message for all the women in the country. Even if one woman makes an effort to break these taboos after watching this film, then the film will be a success, added Aritra Mukherjee.

The makers of the film dropped the trailer today. The trailer of Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti got about 60k views in just a day. The film focuses on Shabri who is a woman priest, lecturer and also a performing artist. Shabri gets married into an orthodox family and decides to keep one side of her entity a complete secret.

The film features Ritabhari Chakraborty in the role of Shabri. Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti is produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The film is set to hit the screens on March 6 which is celebrated as International Women's Day.

Watch the trailer of the film here

