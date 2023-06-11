Arjun Das Pens Note After His Photos With Pawan Kalyan From OG Sets Gets Leaked

Arjun Das is creating a buzz on the internet after his pictures from Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG went viral. Now, the actor has issued an official statement addressing the viral photo and confirmed that he would be starring in the film. The Kaithi actor shared a long note on his Twitter handle alongside the official announcement by the DVV production house.

In a long note, Arjun Das revealed that the makers were not planning to announce that he has joined the film so soon. However, when the images from the sets got leaked on the internet, they decided to make an official announcement. Calling his meeting with Pawan Kalyan "surreal," he said, "I landed in Hyderabad early last morning (Friday) and visited the OG set to meet the team. Was extremely nervous and excited, but meeting Pawan Kalyan Garu in person was surreal."

Arjun Das will forever cherish the conversation with Pawan Kalyan

(Arjun Das penned the note after his first day on OG set | Image: ArjunDas/Twitter)

Toward the end of the note, he thanked Pawan Kalyan and said he would forever cherish their conversation. He also thanked director Sujeeth for believing in him and producer Danayya for giving him the opportunity. The actor especially thanked the media and Telugu audience for welcoming and showing support.

Sharing the tweet, Arjun Das wrote, "OG. Fire Storm is coming. Forever grateful." Soon after he tweeted, excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Eagerly waiting to witness." Another fan wished him all the best.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the makers kickstarted the shooting of OG. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Prakash Raj and Priyanka Arulmohan. The movie is expected to release next year.

Arjun Das' upcoming projects

(A picture of Arjun Das | Image: ArjunDas/Instagram)

The actor is best known for his role as Anbu in the film Kaithi. He was last seen earlier this year in Butta Bomma. The movie co-starred Anikha Surendran and Surya Vashistta in pivotal roles.