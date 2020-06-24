Arun Vijay Hasn't Started Working On 'Boxer'; Waiting For Clarity From Production House

Arun Vijay recently took to Instagram to share an update on his much-anticipated film Boxer. He wrote in the note that he is equally excited for the project and has been trying to fit into the role, mentally and physically. The actot said that he is waiting for some clarity from the production house and assured his fans that he will keep them updated with developments on the film.

Arun Vijay on his upcoming film Boxer

The first look of Arun Vijay’s film Boxer had been released in the year 2019 and his fans have been waiting for the release of the film ever since. Further developments on the movie have currently been halted due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown related to it.

The actor recently took to social media to tell his fans about the development of the film. He uploaded a dashing picture of himself in a striped suit and wrote in the caption for the post that he has been receiving a lot of queries about the release of his next film, Boxer. He wrote in the announcement note that he is equally excited about the project and has been working hard in order to prepare himself mentally and physically for the role.

Arun also wrote that he has not started official work on the film yet, as the role is quite demanding and has to be done in a specific time frame. He added that such a time frame can only be fixed once there is some clarity from the production house. Arun Vijay asked his followers to wait for an official announcement from his side on the project. Have a look at the picture posted along with the announcement here.

The first look of the film Boxer was released by music composer Immam on his official Instagram handle. The first look featured actor Arun Vijay in a rugged look with a bulked-up body with massive tattoos. He could also be spotted with multiple long braids which added on to his “Boxer” look.

The first look also featured actor Ritika Singh who was also seen with bruises all over her face. Have a look at the tweet put up on Immam’s handle here.

