'The Lodge', 'Little Women' And Other Telugu-dubbed Hollywood Films On OTT

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, many people have been spending time watching films on OTT platforms. Several popular Hollywood films have been dubbed in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil and are available on Amazon Prime Video. So, here are some of the Telugu-dubbed Hollywood films that are available on OTT platforms:

Telugu-dubbed Hollywood films available on OTT

The Lodge

The 2019 film is helmed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. The psychological horror flick features Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone and Richard Armitage in key roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a soon-to-be stepmother. She along with her family is stranded at a place. All of the kids and family members experience some strange events. Critics praised the storyline, the direction and the performances of the actors from the movie. The movie released in 2019 (Sundance) and 2020 (US). The movie is dubbed in Telugu and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Little Women

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the 2019 film features an ensemble cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, and others in key roles. The coming-of-age period drama won many awards and accolades, including Gerwig for her direction. Check out the trailer:

The Nun

The Nun released in the year 2018. It is directed by Corin Hardy and produced by Peter Safran and James Wan. The supernatural horror film features Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet in prominent roles. The fifth instalment of the Conjuring franchise revolves around the story of a Roman Catholic priest and how he discovered the ''unholy secret''. The film received mixed reviews from critics, however, it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films. Demian Bichir essayed the role of Father Burke in the film.

Inception

This Christopher Nolan-directorial features Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine in key roles. Inception, which premiered in London, went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year 2010. The critically acclaimed movie bagged awards for its cinematography, sound editing, direction and performances.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Directed by David Yates, this 2018 film features an ensemble cast including Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and others in prominent roles. One of the highest-grossing films of 2018, this film received mixed reactions from the viewers and critics. The movie was nominated for several awards and accolades, including British Academy Film Awards.

