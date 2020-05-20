Did Mysskin Replace STR With Arun Vijay In 'Ajathe 2' Due To A High Payment Demand?

Director Mysskin has lately been busy with the making of the film, Anjathe 2. A leading entertainment portal recently revealed that actor Silambarasan, also called STR, was replaced by Arun Vijay because the latter asked for a huge amount of money to play the role. The film Anjathe 2 is much anticipated as the first instalment was a massive hit amongst the people.

Director Mysskin replaced STR in Anjathe 2?

Director Mysskin’s film, Anjathe 2, will reportedly star actor Arun Vijay in the lead role. According to various reports doing the rounds, the first choice for the role was Silambasaran or STR but the idea was recently dropped. The change came in because STR allegedly asked for Rs 10 crores to play the lead role. However, the team working on the sequel of Anjathe 2 did not release an official statement about the cast of the film.

The talk of the town is that Anjathe 2 will be made with Arun Vijay and it will be his 32nd film. A number of Tamil classics can be seen having a sequel in the present times. This film has already been creating a lot of hype among the people with the controversy surrounding the actor in the lead role. Further updates are expected once the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

Director Mysskin was previously in the headlines when he had an argument with actor-producer Vishal about the budget of their film, Thupparivalan 2. In an unexpected turn of events, actor Vishal decided to direct the film on his own, owing to the rejection of demands that were made by Mysskin. The actor posted the letter which was sent to him by Mysskin on his official Twitter handle.

In the letter posted, Mysskin has put forth around fifteen demands which also includes a salary of ₹5 crores among other points. The Psycho director also spoke about the intellectual rights to the film which he believed belonged to him. In the post made by Vishal, he mentioned that nobody should fall prey to such people, especially the producers. Have a look at the post here.

The sole purpose of the statement is not to tarnish one's image but is only to make sure that nobody falls prey to such people especially Producers



Seeking your blessings & wishes for my directorial debut & hoping to do the best as a Director#Thupparivaalan2 #VishalDirection1 pic.twitter.com/5CnGYlmsrD — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) March 11, 2020

Image Courtesy: Arun Vijay Instagram

