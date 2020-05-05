Ram Charan Trains With Boxer Neeraj Goyat For His Role In 'RRR'; See Picture Here

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most-anticipated movies of Tollywood. The film that boasts a massive star cast consisting of actors like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and others, finds its way to stay in the news. Recently, a picture of boxer Neeraj Goyat and Ram Charan was posted by the actor on his social media. The photo of Ram Charan and Neeraj Goyat has gone viral.

Check out the picture:

The photo of Ram Charan and Neeraj Goyat has given rise to speculation that RRR will feature a high-octane boxing sequence. Reports have it that the makers have roped in Neeraj Goyat to train Ram Charan for the same. With the picture of Neeraj Goyat and Ram Charan, it seems the rumours are true.

Ram Charan, who was last seen in Boyapati Srinu's Vinaya Vidheya Rama has been preparing for his role in SS Rajamouli directorial for more than a year. In the upcoming film, Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of a freedom fighter. Nothing much has been revealed about his character in RRR.

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The upcoming movie is reported to be shot in Hyderabad, Vadodra, and Pune.

Recently, there were reports that the makers of RRR erected a huge set at Aluminium factory (Hyderabad) to shoot action sequences involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Recently, the makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer released the motion poster of the film. The motion poster of the film also had glimpses of Ram Charan's character as well as Jr NTR's character, and garnered wide appreciation from the moviegoers. Following the teaser was Ram Charan's character-introduction video. Check it out.

Check out the poster of SS Rajamouli's RRR:

