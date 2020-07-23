After Suriya's 'Aruvaa', Hari To Begin Shooting With Brother-in-law Arun Vijay For A Film?

Arun Vijay, last seen in Karthick Naren's Mafia: Chapter 1, recently met his brother-in-law director Hari to discuss the possibilities of collaborating for a film, claimed an online report published on Wednesday. The media report added the forthcoming movie would be a commercial action thriller like Hari's Singam series. Interestingly, Hari and Arun Vijay have been part of the film industry for more than two decades but they have never collaborated for a project.

Arun Vijay and Hari to collaborate for a film?

Hari is currently busy with the pre-production of his next with Suriya and Raashi Khanna. Reportedly Hari would begin work on the untitled Arun Vijay film soon after he wraps up the shooting of the Suriya starrer. According to reports, Hari and Arun Vijay will make an official announcement soon.

Meanwhile, Hari's next film with Suriya and Raashi Khanna is titled Aruvaa, which is touted to be family entertainment. The forthcoming movie marks Hari and Surya's sixth collaboration after the success of Singam franchise, Vel, and Aaru. The Suriya starrer is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

What's next for Arun Vijay?

Arun Vijay has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Ratina Siva's Vaa Deal with Karthika Nair. The movie was reportedly slated to hit the marquee in May however got pushed due to coronavirus. Thereafter, Arun Vijay has reportedly signed four new Tamil films with Naveen, GNR Kumaravelan, Vivek, and Arivazhagan.

Besides the upcomer, Arun Vijay is currently preparing for his role in forthcoming movie Boxer. The movie, starring Arun Vijay and Ritika Singh in the lead is currently in pre-production. Also, there are rumours that Arun Vijay has been signed by Mysskin for his next film, which is reported to be the sequel to his movie Anjathe (2008).

