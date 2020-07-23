Suriya's Birthday: Ecstatic Fans Pay Tribute To The Actor With Special Posters

Suriya, last seen in K. V. Anand's Kaappaan, will be celebrating his birthday on Thursday, July 23. As Suriya turns a year older, his fans took to social media and shared personalised posters. Interestingly, a few weeks ago, Suriya's fan released a common profile picture of the actor to mark the onset of his birthday celebrations. The picture was released by actors like Arya, Simran, and Aditi Rao Hydari on their social media.

Fan posters made on Suriya's birthday

Suriya's Birthday celebrations

Suriya, who turns 45 today, will reportedly be celebrating his birthday with his family. Also, since the coronavirus scare has not subsided, Suriya's fans have decided to continue his birthday celebrations online. From unseen pictures to mash-up of songs from his films, Suriya's fans are celebrating his birthday with zest and enthusiasm.

What's next for Suriya?

Suriya is gearing up for the release of Soorarai Pottru. The movie, starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead is based on the events and struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath's life. The movie will see Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Suriya will be soon reuniting with Hari. The duo has worked in movies like Singam franchise, Vel, and Aaru, all of which were profitable ventures. Meanwhile, the forthcoming film is titled Aruvaa, which is touted to be family entertainment. According to reports, Suriya was expected to join the sets of the Hari directorial in April. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shooting of the movie is stalled. Thereafter, Suriya has Vetrimaaran-directorial Vaadivaasal in his kitty.

