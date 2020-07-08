Vishal's Production House Manager's Car Damaged Outside His Residence, Complaint Lodged

Production house Vishal Film Factory's manager Hari's car was found in shambles outside his residence at Kodambakkam on Tuesday, July 07. Reportedly, the car was heavily damaged with glasses of all sides broken and in disarray. As per reports, Hari has lodged an official complaint at the Kodambakkam police station, following the unfortunate incident. According to reports, Police will probe into the accident and find if it has anything link with Vishal Film Factory's accountant, who was recently accused by Hari of swindling Rs 45 lakhs.

Also Read | Mysskin Says Vishal Is Like His 'younger Brother', Adds That He Misses Him A Lot

Vishal Film Factory's manager on the accusations made on her

A few days ago, Hari accused Vishal Film Factory's accountant Ramya of swindling Rs 45 lakhs from the company's accounts. Reportedly, Vishal lodged an official complaint against Ramya at Virugambakkam police station. Meanwhile, Ramya, in a media interview with an online portal, revealed that she is falsely accused.

She added that Kollywood actor Vishal and manager Hari are involved in several illegal activities, the proof of which is with Ramya. She also accused the actor and manager of threatening her by sending goons to her house. She said that Vishal's manager also tried to sabotage her brother's career by creating a scene at his workplace. Ramya further exclaimed that she feels unsafe and has requested for police protection.

Meanwhile, Hari rubbished all the claims made by Ramya, in another media interview with an online portal. He said that the company has all the proof that Ramya has misused the funds. He added that Ramya has confessed to the allegations and has been given time to settle the issue with the police.

Also Read | Prasanna Is All Praise For 'Thupparivaalan 2' Director Vishal; Says He Has A Lot To Prove

Also Read | 'Thupparivaalan 2' First Look Revealed By Vishal Amidst Controversies; See Here

Vishal Film Factory is a film production and distribution company founded by Kollywood actor Vishal in 2013. Vishal Film Factory has produced movies like Sandakozhi 2 (2018), Irumbu Thirai (2018), Thupparivaalan (2017) among others. The production currently has two projects on the floor namely Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. Both the movies feature Vishal in the lead. While Chakra is ready to hit the marquee, Thupparivaalan 2 is reported to be in post-production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.