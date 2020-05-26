Arya Dismisses Rumours Of Being A Part Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Tamil Remake

For the past few days, media reports have been speculating that the makers of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake have roped in Arya to reprise Prithviraj's role in the upcoming film. However, according to a media report, Arya has dismissed the rumours and said that he is not a part of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake. According to a media report, upon till now, only Sasikumar has been confirmed for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake. Meanwhile, the casting for other characters is in progress.

Early this year, there were reports of Aadukalam fame Katherisan purchasing the Tamil remake rights of Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Following which, several reports claimed that the makers have approached Arya and Sasikumar to reprise Prithviraj and Biju Menon's roles in Ayappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake. However, Arya dismissed his association recently, meanwhile, Sasikumar is yet to respond to the rumours.

Also Read | 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Tamil Remake To Star Arya And Sasikumar In Titular Roles?

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead hit the marquee in February 2020. The movie that narrates the tale of an ex-army officer and a police inspector was much appreciated by the moviegoers. Reportedly the Malayalam movie managed to rake about Rs 22 crores in Kerala. The film is produced by Ranjith and P.M. Sasidharan under their banner Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati & Balakrishna To Star In 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Tamil And Telegu Remake?

Also Read | Dhanush To Reprise The Role Of Prithviraj In The Tamil Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyom'?

What's next for Arya?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arya is gearing up for the release of Shakti Soundar Rajan's Teddy. The movie, starring Arya in the lead is reported to explore the relationship between a teddy bear and a human. The film is expected to hit the screens in the second half of 2020.

Also Read | Rajinikanth’s 'Annaatthe' And Chiranjeevi’s 'Acharya' To Clash On Pongal 2021?

Besides, Arya will also be seen in a historical drama. The forthcoming movie, titled Sangamithra will star Disha Patani, Arya, Jayaram Ravi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The Sundar C directorial is reported to narrate the tale of an Indian Princess and her trials and tribulations to save her kingdom.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.