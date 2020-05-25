'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Tamil Remake To Star Arya And Sasikumar In Titular Roles?

Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum was a huge hit and is counted among one of the most memorable films of this year. The film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in titular roles. The film also earned critical acclaim and both the actors were praised for their performances. Recently, it was announced that a Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is in the making.

ALSO READ | Prithviraj's 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Producers Donate Rs 10 Lakhs To Kerala CM Relief Fund

Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake to star Arya and Sasikumar?

The Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum is being remade in Tamil. If recent reports are to be believed, Sasikumar and Arya will be reprising the titular roles in the remake. If this comes true, this project will also be the first collaboration of Arya and Sasikumar on the big screen.

ALSO READ | Prithviraj In 2020: 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', 'Kaduva', And Other Upcoming Films

Reportedly, Arya will reprise the role of Koshy Kurien played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. On the other hand, Sasikumar will take on the role of Biju Menon aka Ayyappan Nair. There were also earlier reports that Sasikumar and Sarathkumar will be reprising the lead roles in the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. However, any confirmation on the same is yet to be given by the makers of the film.

Previously, there were also reports that Dhanush will step into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role in the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It was earlier reported that Dhanush had expressed his interest to be a part of the Tamil remake. However, with the latest development, one can be assured that Dhanush will not be a part of the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum were bagged by producer Kathiresan. While talking about the same in a previous interview, he had revealed how he was “spellbound” after watching the film. He had even added how he was in awe of the film right from the start.

ALSO READ | Surbhi Jyoti To Shraddha Arya: TV Celebs Who Started Their Career With Regional Cinema

While talking further about Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Kathiresan had added that how only a handful of films can be remade and have the same amount of sensibility with the audience. He added that Ayyappanum Koshiyum was one such film. He also added how he found the film engaging right from the start to the end. Confirming that a Tamil remake was in the works, Kathiresan had also spoken about how Prithviraj and Biju Menon did a fine job in Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolved around the story of two men who constantly have minor conflicts. The film was directed by Sachy of Anarkali fame. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was released early this year in February 2020 and hit the right chord with the audience right from the start. There have also been several rumours that the Telugu remake rights of the film have also been purchased.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Movies That You Can Binge Watch On OTT Platforms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.