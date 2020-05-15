Rajinikanth’s 'Annaatthe' And Chiranjeevi’s 'Acharya' To Clash On Pongal 2021?

South Indian superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi might be against each other at the box office on Pongal 2021. Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Annaatthe was recently postponed for a Pongal 2021 release. However, if recent reports are to be believed then Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Acharya will also be releasing on the same day.

Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi to clash at Box Office?

Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe was earlier scheduled to release on Diwali 2020. However, with the skepticism surrounding the coronavirus scare, the makers recently pushed the film forward to next year for a Pongal release instead. The makers made the announcement a few days back on social media.

However, there have also been several rumours doing the rounds that Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Acharya might also release around the same date. The makers of the Chiranjeevi starrer have reportedly already booked the dates and are gearing up for an official announcement soon. Both Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi’s respected films are one of the most anticipated ventures of the actors. It will be interesting to see them both battle it at the box office.

Talking about Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, the megastar plays the role of a caring brother in the film. The film consists of an ensemble cast of Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy along with Rajinikanth. The film will also mark the first collaboration of Rajinikanth with Siva. The film went on floors in a low-key affair in Chennai last year itself.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya will also mark the superstar’s first collaboration with the director Siva Koratala. The actor will reportedly be playing a dual role in the film. Acharya revolves around the story of a Naxalite who turns into a social reformer as he takes on a fight against a fraud practice. Chiranjeevi had revealed the title of the film by mistake during the pre-release event of O Pitta Katha.

