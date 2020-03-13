Dhanush To Reprise The Role Of Prithviraj In The Tamil Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyom'?

Dhanush is a very popular Indian actor who is known for movies such as Maari, Kodi, Maryan, Anegan, etc. Recently, rumours have circulated that Dhanush might be roped in for the official remake of Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Read on to know more.

Dhanush to reprise Prithviraj's role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake?

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a very successful Malayalam film directed by Sachy. The film hit the theatres earlier this year on February 7, 2020 and have impressed both audiences and critics. The film starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon in lead roles.

According to reports Producer, Kethiresan from Five Star Creations LLP have bought the rights of the hit Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The shoot of this remake will go on floors by the end of this year. Earlier the producer announced that he will be producing a new film featuring Raghava Lawrence in the lead role.

But according to latest speculations Dhanush has expressed his interest to reprise the role of Prithviraj in the remake. Dhanush has worked with Kethiresan in projects like Aadukalan and Polladhavan. The producer actor duo has well versed dynamic and fans are excited to see them back together.

The story of Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolved around the ego clash between a police officer played by Biju Menon and a retired havildar essayed by Prithviraj. The film received huge praise from both critics and fans. It will be exciting to see the Asuran star reprise this highly successful character on the silver screen.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently shooting with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan for the Bollywood film Atrangi Re. This movie is being helmed by Aanand L. Rai and slated to release on February 14, 2021. Though no official release date has been announced. Dhanush is simultaneously working on Mari Selvaraj’s film, Karnan.

