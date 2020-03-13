Movierulz & Tamilrockers Leak Tamil Movie 'Asura Guru' Online For Download

The newest victim to fall prey to the illegal practice of movie piracy is the Tamil language movie Asura guru. This is not the first time such an online movie leak has happened. Prior to Asura guru, various other highly anticipated movies have got under the chopping block. Asura guru is all set to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. But notorious piracy sites like Movierulz and Tamilrockers have leaked this much-anticipated Kollywood action film Asura guru in HD picture quality online.

Movierulz and Tamilrockers leaks 'Asura guru' online for download

Source: Satellite Rights Tamil Instagram

Frequently, Movierulz and Tamilrockers have indulged in the cybercrime of leaking unreleased movies online. These movies were then attainable for full movie download. The recent leak means that visitors can download Asura Guru full movie with a just a click, for free. Asura Guru is a crime thriller drama film with full of suspense. With Asura Guru full movie download attainable now, the makers of the film might have to incur some massive financial losses. The leak is also likely to hamper the suspense factor prior to Asura Guru's cinematic release which can be a real disappointment for the fans of Vikram Prabhu.

Source: Pavithra Nagaraj Instagram

From Fantasy Island to the recent Baaghi 3, several other films have been earlier leaked by Movirulz and Tamilrockers. Talking about South Indian Films which have been leaked recently, the list is never-ending. These include Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, World Famous Lovers, Disco Raja etc. Tamilrockers and Movierulz provide free download to netizens, that too in HD quality.

Watch the trailer of 'Asura Guru' here

Co-produced by JSB Film Studios and Sathish, and directed by A. Rajdeep Asura guru is a high-octane crime action Tamil film. Celebrated Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu is playing the lead role in the film. Mahima Nambiar, Govind Namdev and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal roles in the film. The music of this Tamil film is already a hit. The story of Asura guru revolves around the life of a smart thief who elopes easily from difficult situations. But to his dismay, he falls into a much bigger trap. Tamil film has some interesting twists and turns.

Tamilrockers is a notorious piracy site which distributes copyright materials online, which is a legal offence. For quite some time, the DMCA and some other governing authorities have been to trying to stop this illegal practice. But irrespective of several such efforts, sites like Tamilrocker and Movierulz have time and again leaked movies online.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

