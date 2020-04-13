Atlee Announces 'Master' Fame Arjun's Next With A Poster, Reveals Trailer Release Date

Atlee who last helmed Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara starrer Bigil is all set to present Kaithi and Master fame Arjun Das' next film. The movie titled Andhaghaaram is touted to be a supernatural suspense thriller. On Sunday, Atlee revealed the first look poster of the film on his social media and shared the news that the trailer of the upcoming film will drop on April 14, 2020.

Check out Atlee's post:

Also Read | 'Polakattum Para Para' Lyrical Video Of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Master' Released; Watch

Andhaghaaram, starring Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal in the lead, is reported to be a supernatural thriller. The movie directed by debutant filmmaker V Vignarajan is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram, and presented by Atlee and Priya Atlee.

The director in a recent media interview revealed that the movie impressed Atlee so much that he instantly agreed to present the movie. Reportedly, the makers keen to release the film as the COVID-19 situation improves.

Also Read | Is Arjun Das All Set To Join The Team Of Thalapathy 64 Soon?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Das will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapthy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of a college professor. Master, bankrolled by XB Film Creators was earlier slated to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020, however, due to Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the film is pushed to a later date.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Film Release Date Confuses Fans After Theatre Owners' Tweets

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Film 'Master' Trends On Twitter After Fans Share Hilarious Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.