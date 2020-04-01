'Polakattum Para Para' Lyrical Video Of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Master' Released; Watch

Thalapathy Vijay is making big noise as his film is just around the corner. He will be next seen in the drama flick titled Master and fans have already got a taste of Master's Jukebox. Songs like Kutti Story and Polakatum Para Para are especially loved by the fans and are garnering over millions of viewership.

Recently, the official lyrics video of Polakatum Para Para was released. Read on to know more about Polakatum Para Para's official lyrics video here:

READ |Adnan Sami Contributes To Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund To Help People Affected By COVID-19

Polakatum Para Para's official lyrics video released

On April 1, 2020, the official YouTube channel of Sony Music South released the official lyrics video of Master's Polakatum Para Para. Within hours of its release, the song video went on to garner over 4 lakh views by the fans. Polakatum Para Para's official lyrics video has garnered over 178 thousand likes by the fans.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is penned by none other than the master himself, Vishnu Edavan. Fans loved the upbeat music and the energetic composition of the song. Master has several songs that have the same strength inducing music and beats. Kutti Story's lyrics are especially loved by the fans for its optimistic view towards world and life in general.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Movies: Social-themed Movies By The Legendary Actor



Master will feature an ensemble cast that will include Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea, and Shanthanu. The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fans are highly anticipating the theatrical release of the film.

READ | Is Angira Dhar Dating Her 'Bang Baaja Baaraat' Director Anand Tiwari? Here's The Truth



READ | Fighting COVID-19: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Says Every District To Have Corona Hospital

(Photo: Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.