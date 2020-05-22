R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' team salutes spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat in special way

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted India, like various other countries, in a big way. Apart from the focus on dealing with the situation and coming out of the medical crisis, the need to reboot the economy of the country too holds major importance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last address to the nation revolved around these issues, with two major announcements.

READ: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza Reunite 19 Years After RHTDM For A Special Conversation

Apart from declaring a Rs 20 lakh crore package, another highlight was the idea of becoming self-reliant and the tagline ‘vocal for local’, with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative being one of the highlights of the speech. The initiative got the thumbs up of numerous celebrities like Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Pawan Kalyan, among others. Now, the team of a film has also given its support.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hailed the spirit of Atnanirbhar by highlighting an aspect of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whom the film is based. A recent post threw light on how the scientist had studied at a prestigious Ivy Leaue university at Princeton, but came back to serve the country.

Alongside Nambi Narayanan, the graphic also included the likes of Vikram Sarabhai, considered the father of the Indian Space Program and the founder of ISRO and other former Chairmen of ISRO like Satish Dhawan and UR Rao, and acclaimed civil servant TN Seshan, who had served as the Additional Secretary to the Department of Space. The post shared how they too had studied at the reputed universities like Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology.

Sharing their snaps, it hailed the ‘Ivy League legends who came back to India to serve at ISRO.’ The graphic read how they sauted the spirit of Atmanirbhar, while Madhavan also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the post

READ: RBI Slashes Repo Rate By 40 Basis Points From 4.4% To 4%; Follows Up Aatmanirbhar Package

Here’s the post

Madhavan pays the role of Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The story primarily revolves around how, after becoming one of the most acclaimed scientists at ISRO, Narayanan was accused and jailed for 50 days on espionage charges. The former scientist has been freed of all charges by the Supreme court and CBI and also awarded compensation.

Madhavan also has taken directorial responsibility on the film, which had sparked interest with the poster and teaser.

READ: This Day That Year: Madhavan Shaves Off Beard & Other Events That Made The News

READ: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Madhavan, Others 'devastated'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.