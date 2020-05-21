R Madhavan, Dia Mirza Reunite 19 Years After RHTDM For A Special Conversation

Dia Mirza is well-known for her love of nature and animals. She has been keeping in touch with her fans via Instagram live sessions every Wednesday. These live sessions are actually meant to promote the upcoming World Environment Day, which is observed every year on June 5. In her latest Instagram live session, Dia Mirza brought in her Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein co-star, R Madhavan, who is also a well-known proponent of animal rights and environmental protection. The two then discussed their past work together and the importance of preserving the environment.

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan reunite after 19 years to have a special conversation on Instagram

During the Instagram live session, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan discussed several topics, including their 19-year-old film, Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein. R Madhavan stated that he knew people have been dying to see them together on screen. He added that it has been over 19 years and somehow he was still inundated with the songs, scenes and dialogues from the film every day on his social media.

Dia Mirza then added by saying that they were doing their best to make it happen, but they would only work together when they could give their very best. She added that there was something special about Reena and Maddy and she felt like there was an innocence and honesty they shared in RHTDM that resonates so deeply with everyone even to this day. Finally, Dia Mirza stated that they would not want to dilute that in any way.

R Madhavan feels like everyone needs to be more compassionate right now

After discussing RHTDM, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan started talking about urban farming and its benefits. R Madhavan discussed his urban farming setup in detail and spoke about how it leads to a healthier lifestyle. He also talked about helping farmers with technology to improve the nation as a whole.

The two then talked about the current COVID-19 crisis. Madhavan said that he felt like the COVID era has made everybody take a deeper look at themselves, more than anything else. He added that people are re-evaluating their priorities and he thinks that one of the things everybody is realising now is how important it is to be in touch with who you really are.

He added that without a doubt, it does not matter which community or religion you belong to, because eventually, you have to be one with nature to be at peace. The actor then stated that the world was going to be very different after the end of the pandemic. He added that one thing that was necessary and welcome was the abundance of compassion and understanding.

