'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' Has An Unbeaten BO Record Even After 3 Years Of Its Release

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was one of the iconic movies of all time. April 28, 2020, marks the three year anniversary of the film. The movie has set some phenomenal box office records and those records are unbeaten even today. SS Rajamouli's film created a storm at the box office.

Baahubali 2's three year anniversary

Since the movie has completed 3 years, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office report of the Telugu and Tamil blockbuster. Taran mentioned that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion minted ₹1,810 crores at the box office. Reportedly, the film is the highest-grossing movie in India. The lead actor of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas was last seen in Saaho. The actor will also next be seen in an untitled romantic movie with Pooja Hegde. As per reports, he also has an upcoming movie with director Nag Ashwin. Prabhas is also trending on Twitter because of the three year anniversary of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Apart from this, there are very few movies released in 2020 until now because of the Coronavirus lockdown.

On 28 April 2017, three years ago, #Baahubali2 took the world by storm... Decimated previous #BO records... Set new benchmarks... Emerged a trendsetter... Rewrote the rules of the game. #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/qXAFgtgWRH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] benchmarks... A record that remains unbroken to this day...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 8

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

₹ 350 cr: Day 12

₹ 400 cr: Day 15

₹ 450 cr: Day 20

₹ 475 cr: Day 24

₹ 500 cr: Day 34 pic.twitter.com/mBC13N2b9T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

