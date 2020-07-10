'Baahubali: The Beginning' Clocks 5 Years: 5 Lesser-known Facts To Knock Your Socks Off

Baahubali: The Beginning, the SS Rajamouli directed epic action film, completed five years on Friday, that is July 10. Apart from Prabhas, the film also featured Rana Daggubati, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Nassar playing significant roles. The film received an overwhelming response from all over the country as its cliffhanger left the audience with the question 'Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?' till Baahubali: The Conclusion came out. Read on to know some lesser-known facts of the film.

Baahubali: The Beginning: lesser-known facts

The records were not limited to the BO

Baahubali: The Beginning has entered the Guinness Book Of World Record for making the world’s largest poster for a movie during the film’s Malayalam audio release. Reportedly, the poster was more than 50,000 sq ft. The poster was later broken in 2015 by MSG-2 The Messenger.

Not only the concept but the language was also fictitious

Reportedly, the makers of the film created a fictitious language called “KiLiKi” for the Kalakeya clan in the film. Various media reports have stated that it's the first of its kind for an Indian film character. The language was created with 748 words and 40 grammar rules.

Not Baahubali but Sivagami was the inspiration

Once the director of the film, SS Rajamouli, revealed during a media interaction that when his father, screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, narrated the story to him, he was captivated by the character of Sivagami and wanted to make the film on her. Sivagami's character was played by Ramya Krishnan. She bagged numerous awards for her impeccable performance.

The gross and overseas collection

It is reported that Baahubali: The Beginning, became the highest-grossing film in India. It was also the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide as it collected an estimated amount of Rs 650 crore worldwide. At the time of its release, the film collected Rs 75 crore worldwide, which was the highest opening ever for an Indian film until Rajinikanth starrer Kabali surpassed it in 2016.

The years of hard work

After the success of both the installments, it was revealed that Prabhas dedicated five years just for the series. Reportedly, after he started filming Baahubali: The Beginning, he did not sign another film for five years. His portrayal of Baahubali not only left a lasting impression but also turned him into an icon.

