Baahubali’s Bhadra Aka Adivi Sesh Calls For A Shutdown Of Wet Markets In India

With the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, animal and wet markets have been facing shutdowns in several parts of the world. In India too, the PETA aka People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have asked several wet markets and animal markets to shut down. Recently, Baahubali fame actor Adivi Sesh has also joined the organisation in the fight.

Adivi Sesh asks wet markets to shut down

Amid the coronavirus scare, several people across social media have been requesting the shutdown of wet markets. South Indian actor Adivi Sesh also joined in the fight and took to his social media to write about the same. Adivi Sesh also added that one needs to shut down such cruel markets in a bid to protect the wildlife too.

Adivi Sesh further wrote, “While we talk about #AnimalCruelty in the world, we need to look at what we are doing in #India. And CHANGE IT! Close down the #WetMarkets and #MeatMarkets for wildlife in India. Let’s SHUT. THEM. DOWN”. Adivi Sesh wrote this while sharing a post by PETA about the wet markets in the country.

The Baahubali actor further stressed the importance of 'not being hypocrites' and not attempt the 'same mistakes that other countries did which led to the pandemic'. Adivi Sesh further wrote, “We can’t be hypocrites. We can’t speak against pandemics coming from the wet markets of other countries when we are making the same mistakes. Enabling the same cruelty. SHUT DOWN #WetMarkets and #MeatMarkets that hurt #Wildlife in #India”.

Take a look at Adivi Sesh’s posts here:

While we talk about #AnimalCruelty in the world, we need to look at what we are doing in #India . And CHANGE IT! Close down the #WetMarkets and #MeatMarkets for wildlife in India. Let’s SHUT. THEM. DOWN. https://t.co/d38RMeOSlO — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 7, 2020

We can’t be hypocrites. We can’t speak against pandemics coming from the wet markets of other countries, when we are making the same mistakes. Enabling the same cruelty. SHUT DOWN #WetMarkets and #MeatMarkets that hurt #Wildlife in #India https://t.co/mS8E0x91w8 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 8, 2020

However, Adivi Sesh’s fans ensured that he was not alone in this fight. Several of his fans joined in and supported him. They also stressed the importance of shutting down such markets. Take a look at some replies to Adivi Sesh’s posts:

You're right bro.. Thank you ❤🌹 — CBI Enquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput (@supriyacv) July 8, 2020

Bro actually its great initiative but for sure its not possible in india... — Mahesh Vallem (@MaheshVallem44) July 7, 2020

No use bro....Ppl won't change... they love pets...in the other hand.they love meat.....it's Karma.... — santosh satuluri (@santoshsatuluri) July 7, 2020

Wet markets are places where meat, fish, etc are sold. In certain countries, wet markets also mean live animal marketplace. Wet markets are a common sight in several Asian countries. Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market is reported to have played a role in the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. With the possibility of other pandemics emerging from such markets, several activists around the world have been working towards shutting them down.

