Netizens Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', Call It 'pride Of Indian Cinema'

Baahubali: The Beginning is one of the most acclaimed films released in recent years. Directed by S. S Rajamouli, the epic action movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and others. Baahubali: The Beginning completes five years today, as it was released on July 10, 2015. Netizens went gaga over Twitter as they celebrate the occasion. Read to know more-

Netizens celebrate five years of Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning was the first instalment in the two-part film series. The movie, which received immense appreciation from the audiences on the big screen, is still getting love from them after completing five years. Check out how Twitterati reacted on the occasion as they trend #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar, which has crossed 1 million tweets till now.

It's already been Five Years for the Legendary #BaahubaliTheBeginning of Epic Baahubali Series Saga which is the game changer in Indian Celluloid from Telugu Film Industry. #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar pic.twitter.com/6SNIIUfjm6 — Ramesh Roy (@RameshR28026418) July 9, 2020

Shattering box office records a movie which became pride of Indian cinema..Mass stellar performance and the most successful Indian franchise #BaahubaliTheBeginning 🙏😍

#5YearsForBaahubaliRoar pic.twitter.com/lmJn9u9cG9 — Ãñvēßh Rébèl ✊ (@Anvesh_Royal) July 9, 2020

Baahubali it's not a movie it's an emotion for us

A directors vision; a heroes hardwork and dedication other cast performances made this movie outstanding 💥



Edit - @RohithRanji #Prabhas #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar#Prabhas20 #Prabhas20FirstLook pic.twitter.com/KAoVYnMnw4 — Prabhas Memes (@Prabhas_Memes) July 10, 2020

#5YearsForBaahubaliRoar

July 10th... A monumental day in Indian Cinema ✊🏻



HISTORY WRITTEN 👏

Box- Office records smashed 🙏

A South Indian film first hits 500 Crore mark in no time.

And WHAT NOT 🤩 #Baahubali

Jai Mahishmathi 🚩#Prabhas @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/Ijc5Q0Hf8F — MegaFansForever (@MegaFansForeve1) July 10, 2020

Baahubali is one of the most visually impressive films that have come from India.#5YearsForBaahubaliRoar pic.twitter.com/QM4xh5abyP — CHARAN (@CHARAN_225) July 10, 2020

Around a year ago, Baahubali: The Beginning had a special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and S. S Rajamouli attended the event. It received a stand ovation from the audiences. Baahubali: The Beginning created history as it became the first and only Non-English film to be played at the Royal Albert Hall. The official handle of Royal Albert Hall also celebrated five years of the movie by sharing some pictures from the screening.

Indian film fans today are celebrating five years since the release of #Baahubali, which last year became the first ever Indian film screened in concert at the Hall.



We were delighted to welcome stars including #Prabhas, @RanaDaggubati

+ Anushka Shetty! #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar pic.twitter.com/XZ1htri9Ox — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) July 9, 2020

Baahubali: The Beginning was shot in Telugu and Tamil. It was also dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam. The movie follows Shivudu / Shiva, a fearless young man who helps his love to rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati who is now a prisoner of king Bhallaladeva, a tyrant ruler. Shiva finds shocking revelation about himself while doing so. The film ends on a cliff hanger, which concludes in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Baahubali: The Beginning was written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The music was composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹180 crores. It opened up to rave reviews from the critical as well as the audiences. The movie broke several records at the box office and garnered ₹685 crores globally.

It's heartening to see that even after 5 years, India is hailing #Baahubali and #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar is a top trend in India! 🔥



Thank you audience for making our film a major milestone that will be celebrated for as long as Indian cinema is alive. ❤️



Jai Maahishmathi! ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Va86ehbA1G — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 9, 2020

Baahubali: The Beginning star Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali (father) and Mahendra Baahubali (son). It features Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah as Avanthika, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Sathyaraj as Kattappa and Nassar as Bijjaladeva. The movie earned many accolades. It became the first Telugu film to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects.

