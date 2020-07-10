Last Updated:

Netizens Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', Call It 'pride Of Indian Cinema'

5 years of Baahubali: The Beginning as the movie was released in July 2015. Netizens celebrated the occasion on Twitter. Check out what they said and more

5 years of Baahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning is one of the most acclaimed films released in recent years. Directed by S. S Rajamouli, the epic action movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and others. Baahubali: The Beginning completes five years today, as it was released on July 10, 2015. Netizens went gaga over Twitter as they celebrate the occasion. Read to know more-

Netizens celebrate five years of Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning was the first instalment in the two-part film series. The movie, which received immense appreciation from the audiences on the big screen, is still getting love from them after completing five years. Check out how Twitterati reacted on the occasion as they trend #5YearsForBaahubaliRoar, which has crossed 1 million tweets till now. 

Around a year ago, Baahubali: The Beginning had a special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and S. S Rajamouli attended the event. It received a stand ovation from the audiences. Baahubali: The Beginning created history as it became the first and only Non-English film to be played at the Royal Albert Hall. The official handle of Royal Albert Hall also celebrated five years of the movie by sharing some pictures from the screening.

Baahubali: The Beginning was shot in Telugu and Tamil. It was also dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam. The movie follows Shivudu / Shiva, a fearless young man who helps his love to rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati who is now a prisoner of king Bhallaladeva, a tyrant ruler. Shiva finds shocking revelation about himself while doing so. The film ends on a cliff hanger, which concludes in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Baahubali: The Beginning was written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The music was composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹180 crores. It opened up to rave reviews from the critical as well as the audiences. The movie broke several records at the box office and garnered ₹685 crores globally.

Baahubali: The Beginning star Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali (father) and Mahendra Baahubali (son). It features Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva, Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tamannaah as Avanthika, Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Sathyaraj as Kattappa and Nassar as Bijjaladeva. The movie earned many accolades. It became the first Telugu film to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects.

 

 

