Prabhas' 20th: First Look Of Film To Be Launched On July 10, Fans Begin Countdown

Prabhas is one of the most popular South Indian actors and his huge fan base all over the world is proof of that. Ever since the announcement of Prabhas 20, i.e. his 20th film was made, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the details about the film. The enormous fandom of superstar Prabhas will be up for excitement as Prabhas 20's first look will finally be revealed to them tomorrow.

Also Read | Prabhas 20 First Look Featuring Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Be Out On July 10

Prabhas 20 first look launch

Prabhas 20 first look will be released on July 10, 2020, at 10 PM. The announcement was recently done by makers with a picture of a big old watch which is surrounded by flowers. The time in the watch is 10 resembling the date and time of the launch. The date July 10 also holds special importance for Prabhas and his fans as it also marks the 5 years of his superhit movie Baahubali: The Beginning.

The movie Baahubali: The Beginning made Prabhas a global star as the film went on to break several records at the box office. Prabhas's fans took the social media by storm to mark the upcoming release of Prabhas 20 first look. Fans have been tweeting their excitement by using the hashtag #Prabhas20. The hashtag was trending all over social media soon after the announcement. Let’s take a look at some of the best posts by Prabhas’s fans.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Top Movies Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

Fans react on Prabhas 20 first look launch

Several fans took to their Twitter handle to show their excitement on the launch. Some of them also uploaded their art for Prabhas 20 and the first look launch. Various fans wished him all the best for the Prabhas 20 first look launch. See the comments by the actor’s fans here.

Every Fan Of Darling Reaction After Getting Update On #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/JLeuZZJU26 — Shannu (@Shanmukhkola) July 8, 2020

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Movies Where She Shared Sizzling Chemistry With Her Co-stars

Finally the long wait is over 😀 hear we go our Darling #Prabhas20 First look on 10th July pic.twitter.com/iMVZm9DPc4 — M Adithya Reddy (@adithyaVmovies) July 8, 2020

Prabhas's next pan india movie's title &first look will be out on 10th July at 10am.😍😍😍

Film will be released in four languages #Hindi #Telugu #Tamil #malayala egarli waiting for it.#Prabhas20 #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/34xgGTGnT1 — Ashish Nikam (@AshishN004) July 9, 2020

Also Read | Times Pooja Hegde Showed How One Should Rock A Two-piece Outfit

About Prabhas 20

Actor Prabhas was last seen in the movie Saaaho with Sharddha Kapoor. Apart from Prabhas in the lead, Prabhas 20 also stars an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles. Prabhas 20 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series as a UV Creation Production. Pooja Hegde was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun. The film will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The cinematography for Prabhas 20 is done by Manoj Paramahamsa and the production designing is done by Raveendar.

Promo Image Credits: Prabhas and always.prabhas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.