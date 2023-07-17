Babu Antony To Act In Rajnikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Upcoming Film Thalaivar 171?

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial movie, which also stars Rajnikanth has got another star added to its cast. In a new interview, actor Babu Anthony revealed that he will join the cast soon. If this turns out to be true, the upcoming film will mark the second collaboration between the actor and the director.

Babu Antony joins Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe

In an interview with a Malayalam news channel, actor Babu Anthony revealed that he has been approached by director Lokesh for a role in the upcoming movie. He also shared that the project is the same one that also stars Rajinikanth. Earlier, it was also suspected that director Lokesh might not be on board with the film, but with Anthony’s revelation, the rumours have been put to rest.

(Manobala shared the news of Antony starring in Thalaivar 171 | Image: Twitter)

The movie will mark the second collaboration between the actor and director after their movie Leo. It will also be the second time he will share screen space with actor Rajinikanth after the 1991 film Nattukku Oru Nallavan. While a new actor has been confirmed for the movie, it remains unclear if Thalivar 171 will join the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Is Thalaiva 171 Rajinikanth’s last film?

Thalaivar 171 made headlines previously when it was said that it will mark Rajinikanth’s last movie. Director Mysskin had broken the news and announced that the superstar is contemplating retirement. He also added that for his last venture, the Robot actor wished to be collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.